Financial Advantage Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 2.7% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,518,000 after acquiring an additional 97,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

