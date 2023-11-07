GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

EWA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 140,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

