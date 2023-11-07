Monaco Asset Management SAM Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 9,357,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,629,502. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

