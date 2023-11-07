Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Holdings Increased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Hecla Mining makes up approximately 2.6% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.29% of Hecla Mining worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,602. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

