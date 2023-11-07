Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New $7.33 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 362,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,000. UBS Group comprises 2.0% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,026. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

