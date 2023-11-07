121,720 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,720 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.7% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,370,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $115,913,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.7 %

AEM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. 326,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,154. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.