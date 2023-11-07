Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1,266.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,685 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for about 1.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.16% of Pan American Silver worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362,403 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,576 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 484,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

