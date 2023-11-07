Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases 10,420 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. Zymeworks comprises approximately 1.0% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.64% of Zymeworks worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZYME. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $846,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Zymeworks by 10.3% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,527. The company has a market capitalization of $493.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 41.56% and a return on equity of 46.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zymeworks

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.