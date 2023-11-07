Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $3.18 Million Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater comprises about 0.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SBSW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 929,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

