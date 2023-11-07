Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.50 EPS.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

