Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,527 shares during the quarter. ORIC Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.84% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 38,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,551. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $398.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.