Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Ameresco updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.