Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Omeros Stock Performance
Shares of OMER opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Omeros has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2,791.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
