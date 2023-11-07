Orezone Gold (ORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Orezone Gold to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$89.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORE shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.25.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

