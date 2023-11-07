GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,362 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

