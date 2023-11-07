Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,998,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

MSI stock opened at $304.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.76 and a 1 year high of $305.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 651.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.