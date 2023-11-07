V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

V2X Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VVX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 21,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. V2X has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Get V2X alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in V2X during the second quarter worth $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of V2X by 56.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V2X by 179.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 40.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V2X

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.