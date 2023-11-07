Athira Pharma (ATHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Athira Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.79. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth about $2,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1,200.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 229.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

