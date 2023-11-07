89bio (ETNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect 89bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 89bio by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 89bio

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.