89bio (ETNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect 89bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
89bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
