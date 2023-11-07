Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.93. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,177 shares of company stock worth $323,960. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 863,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 502,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

