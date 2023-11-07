Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.05-9.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,577. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 400.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,137,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

