Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (SWP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.37 million during the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SWP opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.73. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee has a 52 week low of C$2.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 4.01.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

