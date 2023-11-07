Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANEB stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -1.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANEB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

