Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 17.89%.

Acorda Therapeutics stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

