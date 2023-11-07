Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 17.89%.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
Acorda Therapeutics stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acorda Therapeutics
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.