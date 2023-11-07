Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPH opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $730,069.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,318 shares of company stock valued at $5,555,054 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 225,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,418,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

