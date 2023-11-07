RB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $169.12 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

