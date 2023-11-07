Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,812,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,374 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $431,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 71,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

