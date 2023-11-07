RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

