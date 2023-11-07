RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

