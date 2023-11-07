Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for about 9.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Bunge worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

BG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,504. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

