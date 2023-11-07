Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $7.18 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000. Endeavor Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,190,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,150,000 after buying an additional 745,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,461 shares of company stock worth $17,282,783 over the last ninety days. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

