Zenyatta Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 30,000 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. CF Industries comprises 1.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after buying an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

CF Industries stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.