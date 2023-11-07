Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 7,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up about 0.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 282,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,292. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.96, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

