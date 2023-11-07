OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after William Blair downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 945846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 595,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 7,113 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $44,100.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 672,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,170,969.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $445,159. Insiders own 39.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $711.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

