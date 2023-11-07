Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.21. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Matterport shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1,552,128 shares.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $763.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Matterport had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
