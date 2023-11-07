Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.21. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Matterport shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1,552,128 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Matterport alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTTR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $262,260.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,395.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 53,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $140,890.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 218,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $262,260.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,395.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 497,981 shares of company stock worth $1,299,730 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $763.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Matterport had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.