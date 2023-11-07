Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.18, but opened at $130.04. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Standex International shares last traded at $132.57, with a volume of 6,066 shares trading hands.

SXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,425 shares of company stock valued at $827,597 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9,533.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 230.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 140.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

