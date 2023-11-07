Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 27,500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 852,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,909,533. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

