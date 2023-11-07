Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.8% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $342,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.86. 6,406,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,618,129. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

