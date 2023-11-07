AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 44,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

