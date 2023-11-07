Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFH. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 490.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WFH traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846. The company has a market cap of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

