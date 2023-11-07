Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Makes New $75,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 115,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $39.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

