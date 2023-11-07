580 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 240.5% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.83. 504,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,116. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.80 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

