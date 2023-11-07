Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 925 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 251.7% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $949,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,112. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

