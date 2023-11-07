Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $61,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

