Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RY. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

