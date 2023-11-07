Head to Head Review: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) versus First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. FB Financial pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FB Financial and First National Bank Alaska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $489.30 million 3.09 $124.56 million $2.75 11.76 First National Bank Alaska $184.63 million 3.53 $58.24 million $18.26 11.25

Analyst Ratings

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. First National Bank Alaska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FB Financial and First National Bank Alaska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 4 2 0 2.14 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

FB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Given FB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of FB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 17.82% 10.63% 1.13% First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.18% 1.08%

Risk and Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FB Financial beats First National Bank Alaska on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

