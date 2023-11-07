Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $602.81 million and approximately $78.46 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,825.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00209156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.44 or 0.00696153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00474431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00051670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00139696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,453,134,282 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,453,011,291.816182 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16600697 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $43,287,443.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

