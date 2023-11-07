Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.35 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Prom has a market capitalization of $79.43 million and $1.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00012494 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,819.86 or 0.99964435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.33963699 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,305,155.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

