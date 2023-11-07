MetisDAO One Day Volume Hits $4.15 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $16.10 or 0.00046229 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $73.40 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,833.37 or 1.00023694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,558,964 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,558,964.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.51850272 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,387,784.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

