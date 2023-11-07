Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 83.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.1%.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

